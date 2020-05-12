Global Coronavirus Cases top 4.1 Million: Johns Hopkins

Global Coronavirus Cases top 4.1 Million: Johns Hopkins

May 12, 2020, 7:27 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 4.1 million globally, with the death toll of over 285,000 and more than 1.45 million patients having recovered, according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University.

The US topped the list with 1,337,541 cases; followed by Spain with 224,350; Britain with 224,327; Russia with 221,344; and Italy with 219,814.

The global number of deaths totaled 284,124.

The US had the most fatalities with 79,825; followed by Britain with 32,140; Italy with 3,0739; Spain with 26,621; and France with 26,383.

The Chinese mainland has 82,918 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,690 were imported. Also, 780 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. China's COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,643.

The UK on Monday unveiled its three-step coronavirus recovery plan, and advised people to wear face-covering for the first time. Latest number of infections have reached 223,060 and death toll stood at 32,065.

Russia reported new surge of infections with the total number at 221,344, becoming the country with the fourth highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, after the UK, the U.S. and Spain.

Japan will consider whether to partially lift the state of emergency in many of the 34 prefectures under the current epidemic situation on May 14.

South Korea recorded biggest spike in more than a month following a cluster at Seoul nightclubs, leading authorities to reschedule this week's planned school re-opening.

Source: International Agencies

