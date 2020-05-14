Weather Forecasting For May 14: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal

Western Disturbance and Local wind is over Nepal. Thus, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern region.
