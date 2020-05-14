Weather Forecasting For May 14: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal

May 14, 2020, 6:44 a.m.

Western Disturbance and Local wind is over Nepal. Thus, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern region.

