Nepal Cabinet Approves New Map Including Kalapani

May 19, 2020, 9:07 a.m.

Nepal cabinet endorses new map and decides to public on Tuesday. Following the inauguration of a new road link via Lipulekh, The government has endorsed an updated political map of Nepal that includes contested lands on the northwestern edge of the country, up to Limpiyadhura.

Minister for Land Management Padma Aryal had tabled the updated political map at Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

“Today’s Cabinet meeting endorsed the updated map of Nepal proposed by the Ministry of Land Management,” said finance minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada. “The new map includes Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani,” said Dr. Khatiwada, the government spokesperson, at a press briefing following the Cabinet meeting.

He said that the updated map of the country will be used everywhere, including on textbooks, the government’s seal, and for all administrative works.

