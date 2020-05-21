Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, taking the national tally to 444 in a press statement today.
Of conform cases 15 from Jhapa, One from Dhankuta and another one from Sunsari District.
