National Total Of Coronavirus Cases Reached 516 With Nine More Detected

May 22, 2020, 9:05 p.m.

Nine persons from Makwanpur, Bhaktapur, Saptari and Bara were identified with COVID-19 infection, informed the Ministry by issuing a press statement. With this total coronavirus infection reaches to 516.

With this, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 59 today itself.

Two women aged 54 and 42 of Hetauda-3, Makwanpur and Bhaktapur-9 tested positive for the virus in Polymerase Chain Reaction test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu.

Likewise, a 35-year old male of Balan Bihul Rural Municipality, Saptari was identified with virus infection at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan and six men aged 22, 27, 30, 34, 38 and 45 of Simarangadh Rural Municipality, Bara tested COVID-19 positive in PCR test done at Hetauda.

