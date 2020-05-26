Budhanilkantha Temple Area Sealed Off For COVID Risk

Budhanilkantha Temple Area Sealed Off For COVID Risk

May 26, 2020, 6:05 p.m.

The Budhanilkantha Temple and area around the Shivapuri National Park in Budhanilkantha municipality-3 have been sealed after a local 37-year-old male was tested positive for the virus reports Rastriya Smachar Samiti (RSS).

According to ward chair Bal Krishna Shrestha, people's movement, shops, business and other services have been completely shut in the areas.

The infected has been under the isolation care at Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital. The person used to transport people in crisis to hospitals on his private vehicle during lockdown. He was using his vehicle as an ambulance for humanitarian cause.

The municipality has so far two COVID-19 confirmed cases. Prior to this, 18-year-old woman from Ramnagar of Sarhali and presently residing in Budhanilkantha-12 was tested positive for the virus.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

