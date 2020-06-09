COVID-10 Pandemic Is Worsening With Record New Cases: WHO

The head of the World Health Organization warns the coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally with a record number of new cases for a single day reported worldwide.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday that the situation in Europe is improving, but globally it is worsening.

He said that more than 136,000 cases were reported on Sunday. That's the most in a single day.

Michael Ryan, the WHO's chief of emergencies, answered questions over a decision by the Brazilian government not to update the numbers of cases and fatalities in Brazil. It has the second-most infections, behind only the United States.

Ryan said that Brazil's data had been extremely detailed until now, and the WHO hopes that will continue.

Data compiled by researchers at the Johns Hopkins University in the United States show the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has topped 7 million worldwide.

The total number of cases reached 7,068,144 as of 19:00 UTC on Monday.

The United States has the most cases with 1,951,722; followed by Brazil with 691,758; Russia with 476,043; Britain with 288,827; India with 265,869; and Spain with 241,717.

The total global death toll stands at 404,142.

The US has recorded the most fatalities at 110,771; followed by Britain at 40,680; Brazil at 36,455; Italy at 33,964; France at 29,212; and Spain at 27,136.

Source: NHK