Youths In Many Cities Chanted Slogans Against The Incompetence Of Government

June 12, 2020, 2:45 p.m.

For the last two days, large numbers of youth spontaneously gathered on the street of various parts of Nepal. Today, youths of all ages gathered in Butwal, Kathmandu, Pokhara and other major cities. They held peacefully protest against the inaction and incompetence of the government in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Youths gathered in the streets carried out various posters including demanding 100 percent PCR test following the failure of RDT testing in containing the virus spread. They also demanded transparency in the fund used in the fight against the virus, well management of quarantine facilities, among others.

Following one hour protest, the protesters dispersed.

