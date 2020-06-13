HoR Unanimously Passes Constitution (Second Amendment) Bill, 2077

The House of Representatives (HoR) has unanimously passed the Constitution (second amendment) Bill, 2077 today.

The bill amends Schedule 3 of the Constitution which includes Nepal's map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani.

All 258 HoR members present in the parliament today voted for endorsement of the bill, said Agni Sapkota, HoR Speaker.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs had proposed the bill for deliberations.