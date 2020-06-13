Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Some Places Across Nepal

June 13, 2020, 6:15 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 2 and Province 5.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

