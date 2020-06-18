Nepal Conducts 529833 COVID-19 Tests Till Wednesday

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 5746 PCR and RDT 9532 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 155518 and RDT has reached 243075. In total, Nepal has conducted 529833 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 116215 in quarantine reduced from the last days figure of 125708. He also said that 5990 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country.