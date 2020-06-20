Bhaktapur Confirms Seven New Cases Of COVID-19

Bhaktapur Confirms Seven New Cases Of COVID-19

June 20, 2020, 5:08 p.m.

Regarded as safe for sometimes, the numbers of COVID-19 cases are rising in Kathmandu valley. Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed eight new cases of infection of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley today.

Seven women in Bhaktapur and one woman in Kathmandu were found infected with the virus in the last 24 hours, Earlier, on June 15, MoHP had confirmed five new cases while six new cases were reported on June 18 in Valley.

