Minister Gyawali And US Secretary Of State Pompeo Discuses The Importance Of Development Partnership

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, had a telephone conversation with Michael R. Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State, this afternoon.

During the conversation, the two sides shared experiences in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. They also offered sympathies and condolences on the loss of human lives due to the pandemic. The Foreign Minister and the Secretary of State appreciated each other’s governments for the protection and care provided to their nationals.

The two sides discussed the importance of development partnership between the two countries, which has complemented Nepal’s efforts for socioeconomic development. Minister Gyawali appreciated the support provided by the US government to Nepal’s health sector, among others, through the projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary of State Pompeo assured Nepal of continued US cooperation.

The two sides expressed confidence that cooperation will continue to grow in the post-COVID context with an enhanced level economic partnership.