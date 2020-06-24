Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To With 629 New Cases

Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To With 629 New Cases

June 24, 2020, 6 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 629 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.MoPH

He said that of the 519 males and 110 females. They were identified with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 10,728, including 2,338 cases of recovery and 24 death cases.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 11, Sunsari 1, Morang 1, Saptari 6, Dhanusa 20, Mahottari 12, Sarlahi 21, Achham 23, Baitadi 4, Bajura 7, Doti 48, Kailali 151, Kanchanpur 86, Parbat 44, Rautahat 44, Dhading 2, Kathmandu 1, Chitwan 1, Tanahun 1, Nawalparasi (East) 5, Palpa 15, Bhaktapur 1, Gorkha 3, Kaski 9, Baglung 9, Lamjung 5, Syangja 7, Gulmi 5, Kapilvastu 1, Rupandehi 1, Banke 9, Bardiya 1, Dang 76, Pyuthan 10, Jajarkot 1, Surkhet 14, Kalikot 1 and Bajura 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24
Jun 24, 2020
114 Patients Discharged Following Recovery
Jun 24, 2020
Barack Obama Brings His Support To Joe Biden
Jun 24, 2020
Yellow Metal Set Another New Record With Rs.91,000 Per Tola
Jun 24, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA ENERGY Market Breakthrough
Jun 24, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 56 minutes ago
114 Patients Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Infections Top 9.1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 3 minutes ago
Chinese Company Launches International Phase III Clinical Trial At UAE Of COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 4 minutes ago
Yoga Baba Ramdev Announces Ayurvedic Medicine To Cure COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
85813 Persons Are Still In Quarantine Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Barack Obama Brings His Support To Joe Biden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
Yellow Metal Set Another New Record With Rs.91,000 Per Tola By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA ENERGY Market Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
India Asks Pakistan To Reduce High Commission Staff Strength By 50% Within 7 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
BOP Remains Stable: Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020
N. Korean Leader Suspends Military Action Plans Against S. Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75