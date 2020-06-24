Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To With 629 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 629 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.MoPH

He said that of the 519 males and 110 females. They were identified with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 10,728, including 2,338 cases of recovery and 24 death cases.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 11, Sunsari 1, Morang 1, Saptari 6, Dhanusa 20, Mahottari 12, Sarlahi 21, Achham 23, Baitadi 4, Bajura 7, Doti 48, Kailali 151, Kanchanpur 86, Parbat 44, Rautahat 44, Dhading 2, Kathmandu 1, Chitwan 1, Tanahun 1, Nawalparasi (East) 5, Palpa 15, Bhaktapur 1, Gorkha 3, Kaski 9, Baglung 9, Lamjung 5, Syangja 7, Gulmi 5, Kapilvastu 1, Rupandehi 1, Banke 9, Bardiya 1, Dang 76, Pyuthan 10, Jajarkot 1, Surkhet 14, Kalikot 1 and Bajura 1.