With 593 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reache To 11755

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Jha, spokesman of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) informed that 593 new cases of the coronavirus infection detected on Friday. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 count has reached 11,755.

Professor Dr. Gautam has said that 486 are males and 107 females are among the newly infected people.

Dr. Gautam said that 48 persons discharged from various hospitals across the country following from recovery from COVID-19. He said that of them 40 males and eight are females. With this, total recovery cases have reached 2,698.