Nepal Continues To Bring Back Stranded Nepalis From Different Countries Through Chartered Flights

June 27, 2020, 3:20 p.m.

As the government has decided to repatriate some 30,000 Nepalis stranded in different countries, various national and international airlines have been operating charter flights to Nepal since last week carrying in an average of 1100 passengers to Nepal.

According to Rashtriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) 10 to 16 chartered flights are taking from the TIA since last Saturday on an average. Some of them include cargo flights as well, bringing in essential medical supplies and other goods.

Regular chartered flights are taking place from the Tribhuvan International Airport to rescue and repatriate Nepalis stranded due to Corona Virus in different countries. The evacuation started a week ago, with the government's decision to bring back those in real problems as a result of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The chartered flights are being made through the state-owned Nepal Airlines Corporation and the private Himalaya Airlines. Furthermore, international airlines including Qatar Airway, Jazeera Airways, Turkish Air, and Korea Air are also making chartered flights to and from Kathmandu.

Today, Nepal Airlines, Qatar Airways, Himalaya Airlines and Jazeera airways are bringing Nepalis from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, according to the TIA office. Nepal Airlines is also bringing Nepalis from Melbourne, Australia today.

