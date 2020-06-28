Flood Alert In Saptari; Six Villages Inundated

Flood Alert In Saptari; Six Villages Inundated

June 28, 2020, 3:25 p.m.

Following continuous rainfall in the hills and plains, half a dozen of village in Saptari district are facing inundation. District Disaster Committee has already issued warning the possible flood and inundation of Half dozen of villages in the southern belt of Saptari district.

With the rivers getting flooded after the incessant rainfall occurred for four days in the eastern hilly districts, the southern plains itself is witnessing rainfall for some days.

Inundation is highly likely in the villages as Tilathi, Koiladi, Loniya, Sakarpura, Rampura and Malhaniya, said Satish Kumar Singh, Chairman of Tilathi Rural Municipality reports RSS.

The streams as Khando, Mahuli, Jita, Triyuga, Balan, Amaha, Sundari are flooded with the huge rainfall. Although the embankments in both sides of these streams are essential to contain the flood, the works to this regard was halted for three months in the wake of COVID-19, the locals said.

Chairman Singh further said the inundation with the flooded Khando stream is continuous for long. Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality is in high risk of floods and inundation this year too.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Commander Of Somali Miltant Al-Shabaab Killed In Somalia
Jun 28, 2020
Lunar Eclipse Of July 5 2020: What Time Is the 'Blood Moon Eclipse' In Nepal?
Jun 28, 2020
Nepal Locusts: Swarm Sweeps Into Province 5 and Province 2
Jun 28, 2020
Bayern Munich Win Over Wolfsburg Secured Bundesliga Trophy
Jun 28, 2020
Pakistan Probe Into Illegitimate Pilot Licenses, PIA Grounded 150 Pilots
Jun 28, 2020

More on News

Nepali Commander Of Somali Miltant Al-Shabaab Killed In Somalia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 42 minutes ago
66 Years Old Jagdamba Press Shut Down By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Continues To Bring Back Stranded Nepalis From Different Countries Through Chartered Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
With The Increase Of People Entering Kathmandu, Risk For COVID-19 Spike Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Encroached Nepalese Territory, China Has Not Encroached Any: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Saptakoshi River’s Water Level Rises With Rain In Upstream Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Lunar Eclipse Of July 5 2020: What Time Is the 'Blood Moon Eclipse' In Nepal? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Corridors And Passageways By Hemang Dixit Jun 28, 2020
Nepal Locusts: Swarm Sweeps Into Province 5 and Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Bayern Munich Win Over Wolfsburg Secured Bundesliga Trophy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Pakistan Probe Into Illegitimate Pilot Licenses, PIA Grounded 150 Pilots By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Near 10 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75