Flood Alert In Saptari; Six Villages Inundated

Following continuous rainfall in the hills and plains, half a dozen of village in Saptari district are facing inundation. District Disaster Committee has already issued warning the possible flood and inundation of Half dozen of villages in the southern belt of Saptari district.

With the rivers getting flooded after the incessant rainfall occurred for four days in the eastern hilly districts, the southern plains itself is witnessing rainfall for some days.

Inundation is highly likely in the villages as Tilathi, Koiladi, Loniya, Sakarpura, Rampura and Malhaniya, said Satish Kumar Singh, Chairman of Tilathi Rural Municipality reports RSS.

The streams as Khando, Mahuli, Jita, Triyuga, Balan, Amaha, Sundari are flooded with the huge rainfall. Although the embankments in both sides of these streams are essential to contain the flood, the works to this regard was halted for three months in the wake of COVID-19, the locals said.

Chairman Singh further said the inundation with the flooded Khando stream is continuous for long. Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality is in high risk of floods and inundation this year too.