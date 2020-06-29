Police Arrested Four In-laws For Killing Daughter-in-Law

June 29, 2020, 8:31 p.m.

District Police Office, Makwanpur, has made public four individuals for their alleged involvement in the murder. The Police have arrested four members of the in-law’s family for killing 24-year-old daughter-in-law, Sushmita Chhetri Thapa in Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-4 reports The Rising Nepal.

According to The Rising Nepal, organizing a press-meet on Monday, Deceased Sushmita’s father-in-law Prakash Thapa, mother-in-law Tulasha Thapa and sister-in-laws Durga Thapa and Sita Thapa were arrested with the charges of homicide.

According to the police, after killing Sushmita by hitting on her head with stick and stone by Prakash and Sita, the four had tried to fake the death by calling it a suicide.

The paper reports the family had complained about finding the Sushmita’s dead body, citing chances of suicide. Following the complaint, the police had begun their investigation.

Upon investigation, the police found that the four had been having discussions with Sushmita over entitlement of compensation of Rs 500,000 which was to be received over the death of their son and Sushmita’s husband nearly a year ago.

“The family killed her in the wake of monetary greed. During the investigation, it was also found that the father-in-law had attempted to rape Sushmita in the bathroom earlier,” said Superintendent of Police Sushil Singh Rathore, chief of Makwanpur Police.

The four have been arrested and the legal proceedings have begun, said the police.

