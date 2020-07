Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 14,519 With 473 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 473 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this total number of cases reached 14,519.More

Of 473 people, 364 males and 109 females were identified with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected in Sunsari 4, Morang 6, Jhapa 1, Saptari 10, Dhanusa 30, Mahottari 13, Achham 31, Bajhang 35, Doti 58, Kailali 165, Kanchanpur 31, Khotang 1, Lalitpur 2, Chitwan 2, Bardiya 1, Bhaktapur 2, Dang 2, Dhading 1, Dolakha 2, Gorkha 1, Kathamndu 28, Kavre 1, Makwanpur 1, Palpa 1, Rupandehi 1, Ramechap 1, Sindhuli 1, Udayapur 1, Sindhupalchowk 4, Nawalparsi 1,Argakhanchi 2, Nuwakot 1 , Rasuwa 1, Baglung 1, Parbat 3, Tanahun 2, Syangja 2, Kaski 1, Lamjung 16, Dang 2,Dailekh 3 and Kalikot 1.