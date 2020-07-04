Moderate Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Country

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

There generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country tonight.The monsoon trough is now passing through Nepal.

The cyclonic circulation is persisting over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area. A trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha across east Madhya Pradesh.