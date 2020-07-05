Locusts Invasion Damages Maze Crop In Arghakhanchi

Locusts Invasion Damages Maze Crop In Arghakhanchi

July 5, 2020, 8:24 a.m.

Locusts destroyed maize crops cultivated in over 10,000 hectares of land in the district. Farmers are worried much after the continuous invasion of locusts for six days. The loss is equivalent to Rs 500 million.

Though the attack in some parts of the district has come under control, it continues in Shitganga Municipality.

Shitganga Municipality- ward 7 Chair Mohan Panthi said migrant insects destroyed maize crops in over 9,000 hectares at Jaluke and Juwakot area. Damages in some parts are partial while in over 10,000 hectares of land are complete. The insects entered Dumsi and other parts of Siddara of Shitganga-10 as well.

According to Agriculture Knowledge Centre's agro technician Nim Bahadur ACharya, Sadhikhara and Bhumikasthan Municipalities and Chhatradev, Malarani and Panini Rural Municipalities also suffered the locust invasion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IFC’s $25 Million Support To NMB Bank To Boost Green Financing
Jul 05, 2020
Nepal Observes Gurupurnima Amid Coronavirus
Jul 05, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 11.1 Million
Jul 05, 2020
Veda Vyasa Jayanti 2020: Ahead of Guru Purnima
Jul 05, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1,2, Gandaki and 5
Jul 05, 2020

More on News

21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 39 minutes ago
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 56 minutes ago
Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
MCC On Hold: Minister Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
EU And UNICEF Join To Prevent Malnutrition in Children During COVID-19 Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Decides To Open Labor Approval For Foreign Employment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

IFC’s $25 Million Support To NMB Bank To Boost Green Financing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Nepal Observes Gurupurnima Amid Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 11.1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Trump Criticizes China For Spreading Coronavirus By Agencies Jul 05, 2020
Heavy Rain Hits Southern Japan, Many Feared Dead By Agencies Jul 05, 2020
Veda Vyasa Jayanti 2020: Ahead of Guru Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75