Nepal Press Council To Shut Down Online Portals Publishing False And Fabricated News

Press Council Nepal has decided to shut down directly to any online portal including registered with Department Of Information and Broadcasting in case of publishing fabricated and rumor based news. Press Council Nepal on Thursday shut down TVHimalayandaily.com.

The portal is registered with the Information and Broadcasting Department. Earlier, we use to seek clarification from such online before taking action. Now, such a process shall not work. Now on any online which publish false, rumor and fabricated news will be directly shut down,” acting chairman of Press Council Nepal told to Deshsanchar.

He said that the actions to shut down the online are taken on the basis of Online Operation Directives 2073. He said that the guideline has a provision that allows the council to shutdown online which publishes false, rumor, and porno and fabricated information.

The council has also shutdown Medianpo and kunitpur.com. The council is considering to shut down 24 different online portals for publishing false and rumor based news. Council said those online reports Deshsanchar.