Nepal Press Council To Shut Down Online Portals Publishing False And Fabricated News

Nepal Press Council To Shutdown Online Portals Publishing False And Fabricated News

July 9, 2020, 8:56 p.m.

Press Council Nepal has decided to shut down directly to any online portal including registered with Department Of Information and Broadcasting in case of publishing fabricated and rumor based news. Press Council Nepal on Thursday shut down TVHimalayandaily.com.

The portal is registered with the Information and Broadcasting Department. Earlier, we use to seek clarification from such online before taking action. Now, such a process shall not work. Now on any online which publish false, rumor and fabricated news will be directly shut down,” acting chairman of Press Council Nepal told to Deshsanchar.

He said that the actions to shut down the online are taken on the basis of Online Operation Directives 2073. He said that the guideline has a provision that allows the council to shutdown online which publishes false, rumor, and porno and fabricated information.

Untitled2.jpg

The council has also shutdown Medianpo and kunitpur.com. The council is considering to shut down 24 different online portals for publishing false and rumor based news. Council said those online reports Deshsanchar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Heavy Rain Will Likely To Increase Water Levels In Major Rivers In Nepal
Jul 09, 2020
iPhone SE 2020 , Macbook 2020 , New iMac Pro In Nepal
Jul 09, 2020
Nepal Blocked All Indian News TV Channels Except DD
Jul 09, 2020
Middle Bhotekoshi Hydro Electricity Project Inundated, Causing Heavy Damage
Jul 09, 2020
Cabinet Eases Restrictions Allowing Public Transport To Resume In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 09, 2020

More on News

Nepal Blocked All Indian News TV Channels Except DD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Cabinet Eases Restrictions Allowing Public Transport To Resume In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
20 Missing In Landslide In Sindhupalchwok, Speaker Sapkota Inspected The Site By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
IGP Shailesh Thapa Chhetri Assumed His Office At Nepal Police Headquarter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal Rescued 22369 Nepalis From Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 49 minutes ago
Nepal-India Border Pillar In Dilapidated Condition In Kanchanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 28 minutes ago

The Latest

Heavy Rain Will Likely To Increase Water Levels In Major Rivers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
iPhone SE 2020 , Macbook 2020 , New iMac Pro In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
The Challenges Facing India-Nepal Ties By Atul K. Thakur Jul 09, 2020
Middle Bhotekoshi Hydro Electricity Project Inundated, Causing Heavy Damage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Five New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
With 108 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,531 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75