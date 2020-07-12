PM Oli Directed Concerned Officials To Immediately Engage In Rescue And Relief Operation

PM Oli Directed Concerned Officials To Immediately Engage In Rescue And Relief Operation

July 12, 2020, 8:15 a.m.

At a time when death toll from floods and landslides in several parts of the country following heavy rains and death has reached 42 on Saturday, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has directed ministers, security officials, and other stakeholders to immediately engage in rescue, relief and rehabilitation programmes of monsoon-hit homeless people.

According to National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday alone the rescue teams have recovered additional 19 bodies, mainly from Myagdi and Jajarkot districts.

Speaking at the fourth meeting of the National Council for Disaster Reduction and Management called at Baluwatar, Oli instructed the stakeholders not to delay relief distribution and rescue of people trapped in flood, inundation, landslides and other kinds of natural disasters.

Since incessant downpour from Wednesday night, several parts of the country have been hit hard by the monsoon related disasters taking lives of dozens of people, rendering many homeless with numerous cases of missing.

“In today’s meeting, the Prime Minister specially urged all stakeholders to demonstrate a high morale of dedication and engagement in the relief, rescue and rehabilitation programs,” Chief Executive Officer at National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) and member-secretary of the Council, Anil Pokhrel, said.

Likewise, 300 households of Ishanath Municipality-1 in Rautahat district have also been evacuated to safe places following floods in the local river on Saturday.

“In today’s meeting, the Prime Minister specially urged all stakeholders to demonstrate a high morale of dedication and engagement in the relief, rescue and rehabilitation programmes,” Chief Executive Officer at National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) and member-secretary of the Council, Anil Pokhrel, said.

CEO Pokhrel informed that the Prime Minister had instructed the officials to create a diversion in Myagdi where a concrete bridge was swept away on Friday by setting up a Bailey bridge within 15 days to reestablish human mobility in the region.

At the meeting, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba suggested that the government become serious in saving the lives of general public hit hard by the water-induced disaster.

Source: TRN

Newspapers

News lifted from various daily and weekly newspapers

Coronavirus: Fear Over Rise In Animal-To-Human Diseases
Jul 07, 2020
India And China Agree To Expedite Disengagement
Jul 06, 2020
Hong Kong Steps Op Covid-19 Testing To Cover All Beijing Arrivals By Air
Jun 28, 2020
Binod Chaudhary's Big Hospitality Bid
Jan 14, 2020
TIA To Close 10 PM To 8 AM Daily From April 1
Mar 30, 2019

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

36 Went Missing And 23 Persons Killed By Flood And Landslides On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Koshi River: Water Level Increases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
18 Killed And 40 Missing In Flood And Landslide In Myagdi And Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Landslides Buried House Killing Seven Persons With Eight Injury In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Earthquake 6.0 The Richter Scale Hits Zagreb By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago
Powerful Earthquake Of 7.7 Magnitude Hits Caribbean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

US Revokes Permission For PIA To Operate Flights In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Global Coronavirus Reaches Over 12,6 Million, The Cases Rise To 2511In Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Donald Trump Finally Wears Mask In Public By Agencies Jul 12, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital By News Desk Jul 12, 2020
Heavy Rain Is Likely In Province 1, 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Indentured Subjugation Of Kamlari Women In Nepal: Outlawed But Exists By Sarita Nandmehar Jul 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75