With 116 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Cases Reached To 17177 In Nepal

July 15, 2020, 4:46 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases today. With this, the total number of cases reached 17177. More

Similarly, 697 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

He said that 5,090 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in 25 different centers. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17177 including 11025 cases of recovery and 39 death cases.

Currently, there are 6114 active cases of COVID-19 and 24527 are in quarantine.

