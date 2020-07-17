Nepal Conducts 308498 PCR Test Till Friday ( With All Other Data)

Despite criticism from a certain section, Nepal stands as a country performing the highest number of PCR test in SAARC region. Till Friday (July 17), 308498 Real Time PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal. Similarly, 312402 RDT also have been conducted across Nepal.

Currently, there are 5,871 active cases of COVID-19,11534 recovery,40 death and 22,756 people, most of them the returnees from aboard, are placed in quarantine. Out of this, Province 1 has 2727, 2751 in province 2,1824 in Bagmati ,3699 in Gandaki,3494 in Province 5,1713 in Karnali and 7154 in Sudur Paschim.

In terms of infection, province 2 has heighest number of COVID19 infection case with 4780 followed by 4135 in province 5,4003 in Sudur Paschim. Similalry, Karnali has 1804 followed by Gandaki 1357, Bagmati 851 and 815 in Province 1.