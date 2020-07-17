Nepal Conducts 308498 PCR Test Till Friday ( With All Other Data)

Nepal Conducts 308498 PCR Test Till Friday

July 17, 2020, 6:23 p.m.

Despite criticism from a certain section, Nepal stands as a country performing the highest number of PCR test in SAARC region. Till Friday (July 17), 308498 Real Time PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal. Similarly, 312402 RDT also have been conducted across Nepal.

Currently, there are 5,871 active cases of COVID-19,11534 recovery,40 death and 22,756 people, most of them the returnees from aboard, are placed in quarantine. Out of this, Province 1 has 2727, 2751 in province 2,1824 in Bagmati ,3699 in Gandaki,3494 in Province 5,1713 in Karnali and 7154 in Sudur Paschim.

In terms of infection, province 2 has heighest number of COVID19 infection case with 4780 followed by 4135 in province 5,4003 in Sudur Paschim. Similalry, Karnali has 1804 followed by Gandaki 1357, Bagmati 851 and 815 in Province 1.

PCR test.jpg

District wise ditrbution.jpg

sitatuion.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Rastra Bank Unveil Monetary Policy
Jul 17, 2020
NIBL Donated Goods To Flood And Landslide Victims
Jul 17, 2020
Brigadier General Pandey Handed Over Nepal Army’s Spokesperson Responsibility To Brigadier General Poudel
Jul 17, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New Cases With 22 In Lamjung
Jul 17, 2020
With 101 New Cases, COVID-19 Case Reached To 17,445 And 285 Recovery
Jul 17, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New Cases With 22 In Lamjung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
With 101 New Cases, COVID-19 Case Reached To 17,445 And 285 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
China’s Sinopharm Begins Stage III Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine In UAE By Reuters 13 hours, 51 minutes ago
Over 13.7 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 33 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 1 COVID-19 Case On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
With 167 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Cases Reached To 17344 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Rastra Bank Unveil Monetary Policy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
NIBL Donated Goods To Flood And Landslide Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
Brigadier General Pandey Handed Over Nepal Army’s Spokesperson Responsibility To Brigadier General Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
Nepal And World Bank Sign $450 Million Road Support Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
CoAS General Thapa Launches Code Of Conduct Week 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
Brigadier General Poudel Takes Charge Of Office As NA Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75