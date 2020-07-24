COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies

COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies

July 24, 2020, 4:56 p.m.

Although it is downplayed by health authorities, increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu has raised alarming bell. With the decision of the government to unlock Nepal and rampant breaking down of protocol by people including social distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing, one cannot rule out the possibility of Kathmandu valley turning into a new hotspot.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 9 new cases in Kathmandu out of 133 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.08

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.08 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Of this, Kathmandu districts added 5 new cases followed by 2 each in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

As the population density of Kathmandu Valley is much higher than in other districts, the transmission of the disease is much easier in the valley than in other areas. Along with Kathmandu, Bagmati Province has the third-highest number of COVID-19 patients in isolation.

Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has also warned the possibility of an escalation in case of failing to abide by the protocol. He said that Nepal has just contained the coronavirus. “The situation can go worse in case people disobey the safety protocol.”

Today only our districts reported double-digit COVID-19 Positive cases. Those included Kanchanpur 30, Dailekh 24, Parsa 17 and Rupandeh 13. All other districts have recorded a single-digit case.

He said that the new cases were detected in Sunsari 2, Morang 8, Jhapa 1, Siraha 2, Sapitari 7, Mahotari 1, Parbat 1, Pyuthan 1, Nawalparasi 1, Surkhet 5, Salyan 1, Dadeldhura 2, Doti 7, Kailali 2 and Bajhang 1.

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday
Jul 24, 2020
Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court
Jul 24, 2020
Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public
Jul 24, 2020
Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed
Jul 24, 2020
Gold Prices Today Surge, Hit New Highs Again, Silver Rises Further
Jul 24, 2020

More on Health

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
WHO Head Slams US Accusation Of Bias By Agencies 11 hours, 2 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Situation Update By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 25 minutes ago
China's Sinopharm Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By Year-End By Reuters 1 day ago
Nepal COVID-19 Cases Reached 18,241 With 147 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Has Still Huge Risk Of The COVID-19: WHO Representative To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Gold Prices Today Surge, Hit New Highs Again, Silver Rises Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Nepal Repatriated Over 34000 Migrant Workers From Gulf By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Attorney General files Review Petition On Koirala’s Release By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75