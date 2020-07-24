COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies

Although it is downplayed by health authorities, increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu has raised alarming bell. With the decision of the government to unlock Nepal and rampant breaking down of protocol by people including social distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing, one cannot rule out the possibility of Kathmandu valley turning into a new hotspot.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 9 new cases in Kathmandu out of 133 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Of this, Kathmandu districts added 5 new cases followed by 2 each in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

As the population density of Kathmandu Valley is much higher than in other districts, the transmission of the disease is much easier in the valley than in other areas. Along with Kathmandu, Bagmati Province has the third-highest number of COVID-19 patients in isolation.

Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has also warned the possibility of an escalation in case of failing to abide by the protocol. He said that Nepal has just contained the coronavirus. “The situation can go worse in case people disobey the safety protocol.”

Today only our districts reported double-digit COVID-19 Positive cases. Those included Kanchanpur 30, Dailekh 24, Parsa 17 and Rupandeh 13. All other districts have recorded a single-digit case.

He said that the new cases were detected in Sunsari 2, Morang 8, Jhapa 1, Siraha 2, Sapitari 7, Mahotari 1, Parbat 1, Pyuthan 1, Nawalparasi 1, Surkhet 5, Salyan 1, Dadeldhura 2, Doti 7, Kailali 2 and Bajhang 1.

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday.