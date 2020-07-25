WHO Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases,India Reports The Highest Number of Cases

WHO reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths in April 30.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 259,848 on July 18. Deaths have been averaging 5,000 a day in July, up from an average of 4,600 a day in June.

France advised its citizens not to travel to the Spanish region of Catalonia in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

India reported more than 49,000 fresh cases of the coronavirus with 740 new deaths, marking the biggest daily surge in infections.

Source: Aljazeera