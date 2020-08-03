Weather Forecast For August 3 Across Nepal

The monsoon trough is passing through India close to Nepal and monsoon is still active. There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains with one or two very heavy spell may occur many part of the country.