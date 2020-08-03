Weather Forecast For August 3 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For August 3 Across Nepal

Aug. 3, 2020, 9:03 a.m.

The monsoon trough is passing through India close to Nepal and monsoon is still active. There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains with one or two very heavy spell may occur many part of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 20,750 With 418 New Cases
Aug 03, 2020
Eight Buried By A Landslide In Sindhupalchwok
Aug 03, 2020
Raksha Bandhan, Rishi Tarpani, Janai Purnima 2020: Importance And Significance
Aug 02, 2020
Only Twenty Percent Hotel Will Be Opened Now: Shreejana Rana
Aug 02, 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID19; Admitted To Hospital
Aug 02, 2020

More on Weather

Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Monsoon Remains Active, More Rain Likely In Province 1,2 Gndaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Heavy Rain Likely Over many Places Of Nepal Including Province 1, 2, Bagmati and Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Rain To Continue In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 20,750 With 418 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2020
VERDICT ON POLYMER NOTES Witch Hunting Ends By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2020
PM OLI Survival Fight By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2020
NEPALI CONGRESS Unjust Act By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2020
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Over 18 Million, 10.64 Million Recovered By Agencies Aug 03, 2020
Eight Buried By A Landslide In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75