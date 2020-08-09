Six Test Positive In Kotal Area In Kathmandu, The Area Sealed Off For COVID-19 Risk

Aug. 9, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

The Kotal tole (locality) in Kathmandu metropolis-5 has been sealed off in view of the growing risk of coronavirus infection. Ward chair Ramesh Dangol said so far over 10 people in the area have been tested positive for the virus reports The Rising Nepal.

Few days ago, virus was detected on police personnel and other four members in the family. Then after, the house owner of the family was tested positive. Lately, among 25 samples collected from the community, six tests have come positive, promoting the local government to take the preventive measures reports The Rising Nepal.

Police have been mobilized in the settlement to implement the measures effectively. Some people from the settlement went to Kapan and they were found carrying the virus, according to Dangol. The infection rate is rising in the Kathmandu Valley with the lifting of nationwide lockdown since the night of July 21.

Agencies

