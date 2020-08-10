Kathmandu Valley Reported 44 New COVID-19 Cases On Monday, Shows No Signs Of Respite

Despite taking some steps, the number of COVID-19 case in Kathmandu Valley is climbing up and showing no respite to coming down. Although the valley has recorded 44 new cases today, several wards within the Kathmandu valley have sealed off due to COVID-19 cases.

Out of total of 338 total cases, Kathmandu Kathmandu district reported 36 cases and 4 each by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

In the 8,432 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test done in the last 24 hours, 44 were found with the virus infection in the Valley.

Moreover, the 338 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation on Monday, taking the caseload to 23,310 including 16,493 cases of recovery and 79 death cases.

Similarly, 140 COVID-19 infected receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.7 percent.

Currently, there are 6,738 active cases of COVID-19 and 10,759 persons, mostly those who have returned home from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

The new cases of virus infection were detected in districts such as Jhapa 1, Khotang 2, Morang 15, Dhanusa13, Mahottari 3, Bara 3, Parsa 22, Nuwakot 4. Rautahat 31, Sarlahi 21, Sindhupalchowk 1, Makwanpur 23, Sindhuli 6, Achcham 1, Argakhanchi 1, Baglung 1, Banke 65, Bardiya 1, Chitwan 1, Dang 1, Gorkha 2, Kapilvastu 1, Palpa 1, Syangja 1, Nawalparasi (East) 1, Tanahu 2, Pyuthan 15, Rupandehi 1, Kapilvastu 12, Kailali 5, Salyan 6, Dailekh 17, Rolpa 1, Surkhet 1, Baitadi 1 and Bajhang 1.