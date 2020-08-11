Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Monsoon trough is passing through western Nepal passing through southern Nepal. During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower activities occurred over different parts of Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.