Journalist Balram Baniya’s Dead Body Found In Makwanpur

The dead body of journalist Balram Baniya, who jumped from Balkhu River on Augut 10, found in Makwanpur. Late Baniya, who worked more than two decades with Kantipur Daily, has been writing in governance, politic and energy issue.

Some eyewitnesses have attempted to save him giving bamboo to Baniya when jumped from Balkhu River on 10 August. But he did not respond to it.Janaastha

According to Janastha, Baniya wrote front page news in Kantipur daily regarding Chinese encroachment of Nepalese territory on June 10. However, the news proved false later on. Thus, Kantipur Daily editorial team publicly tendered apology for the news.

He was in nominal role since the event. According to SSP Dipak Thapa of Kathmandu Metropolitan Police, his body was recovered in a river in Makwanpur and body has already been sent to District Hospital Hetauda for Postmortem.