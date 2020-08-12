Kathmandu Valley Set Another New Highest Single-Day Record With 138 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley continues to reports large numbers of infections. In the pace of reaching breaking the record, Kathmandu Valley records 138 cases, another highest number of cases.

On Tuesday, Kathmandu records 134. Cases. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley today. This is the highest single-day tally recorded in the Valley till the date.

In 10,481 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 138 persons were found with the virus infection. Of the 138 new cases, 111 were detected in Kathmandu, 19 were found in Lalitpur and eight were confirmed in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Sunsari 26, Siraha 10, Morang 48, Jhapa 10, Saptari 5, Ilam 1, Taplejung 1, Siraha 10, Dhanusa 39, Mahottari 44, Rautahat1, Sarlahi 6, Gorka 1, Chitwan 15, Nuwakot 2, Sindhuli 2, Baitadi 3, Bara 15,Gorkha 1, Banke 1, Okhaldhunga 1, Ramechhaap 1 Tanahu 2, Parsa 3, Makwanpur 16, Dolkha 2, Kavre 5, Kailali 3, Dang 1, B Nuwakot 4, Chitwan 7, Jajarkot 1, Kapilvastu 1, Khotang 1, Palpa 1, Kaski 13, Syanja 6, Ardhakhanchi 3, Rupandehi 7, Rukum (East) 2, Salyan 1, Surkhet 18,Dailekh 4, Rukum West 1, Doti 2, Darchula 5 and Kanchapur 3.

Moreover, 484 cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 24,432 including 16,728 cases of recovery and 91 death cases.

