Chances Of Heavy Rain In Gadanki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

During the day, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hour, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7 at some places of Province 1 and Province 2 , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7.

The low pressure area is over North East Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Monsoon trough is extending to the Bay of Bengal through India close to Nepal.