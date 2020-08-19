Chances Of Heavy Rain In Gadanki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Chances Of Heavy Rain In Gadanki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Aug. 19, 2020, 7:33 a.m.

During the day, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hour, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7 at some places of Province 1 and Province 2 , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7.

The low pressure area is over North East Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Monsoon trough is extending to the Bay of Bengal through India close to Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2020: Importance And Significance In Nepal
Aug 19, 2020
DAOs Announce A Week-Long Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu From Wednesday
Aug 18, 2020
Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Is No More
Aug 18, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, The Highest Number So Far
Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 With 1,016 New Cases, Total Cases Reaches 28,257
Aug 18, 2020

More on Weather

Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For August 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For August 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Anglo- Nepal War 1814-16 And Causes By Prem Singh Basnyat, PhD Aug 19, 2020
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2020: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2020
DAOs Announce A Week-Long Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu From Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, The Highest Number So Far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 With 1,016 New Cases, Total Cases Reaches 28,257 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75