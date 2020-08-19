Kathmandu Valley To Shutdown From Today Midnight To Contain COVID-19

Aug. 19, 2020, 5:01 p.m.

With the growing numbers of cases crossing the red line, Kathmandu Valley has announced prohibitory order from midnight today. However, it is yet to see how effectively the mobility of the people will contain incoming ten days

District administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have decided to impose one-week curfew across the valley, the most populated urban center in the country, beginning tomorrow midnight to August 26 to break the chain of COV- ID transmission.

The decision came after the Cabinet had decided to delegate authority to CDOs to issue necessary orders applicable across the district or in any part of the district for the prevention, control and treatment of COVID cases.

Following this, a meeting of chief district officers of all three districts held in Kathmandu today took a decision to this effect to exercise powers conferred by Section 6 of the Local Administration Act-1971.

Chief district officer of Kathmandu District Administrative office Janak Raj Dahal said that the movement of people and vehicles except those on emergency duty (ambulance, hearse, four-wheelers of security agencies and transportation and delivery services related to drugs and medical oxygen, drinking water, milk, foodstuff and vegetables, cooking gas and garbage), gatherings, meetings, religious assemblies and social activities will be banned. The ban will also be applicable to public transport.

According to DoA, once curfew is in place, the concerned CDOs shall also cause all government and public offices to supply essentials to operate their service delivery with minimum number employees while making arrangements of work from home for the remaining employees.

“Even the employees designated for supply of essential services shall have to obtain vehicle passes with their photographs from the offices concerned in a manner to be applicable only from 9:00 am to 10:30 am and from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm,” read the release.

According to the decision, banks and financial institutions shall have to provide service through electronic means as far as possible. If that is not possible, they may operate essential services by allowing a minimum number of employees to the office.

