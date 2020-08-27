COVID-19 Cases Reaches 24 Million Globally With 15.6 Recovery

There are over 24 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 822,000 fatalities and more than 15.6 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded 15 new cases on Tuesday, all from overseas. This is the 10th consecutive day the Chinese mainland has reported no new domestically transmitted cases.

The U.S. has seen over 5.8 million infections and more than 179,000 deaths so far – both the highest in the world.

South Korean students in Seoul and its surrounding areas will return to full remote learning starting Wednesday until September 11.

World Economic Forum pushes annual Davos summit to summer 2021

The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Wednesday that the 2021 meeting, initially scheduled for January 2021, has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.

"The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the 'Great Reset' in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent. However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January," the WEF said in a statement.

Russia registered 4,676 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 970,865, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday. Meanwhile, 115 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 16,683.

Ukraine on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until September 28, and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Myanmar has reported the highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases. The country has expanded a lockdown in conflict-racked Rakhine state which registered most of the infections.