Rain Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal

Sept. 1, 2020, 6:25 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

A monsoon trough is extending in India close to southern parts of Nepal.

