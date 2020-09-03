Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 3, 2020, 6:52 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

Monsoon trough is now extending across southern parts of Nepal.

