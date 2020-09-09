Kathmandu Valley Records 464 New Cases Of COVID-19

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gutam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Kathmandu Valley.

Of the new cases, 394 cases, 104 females and 290 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 36 cases, 20 females and 16 males, were detected in Bhaktapur and 34 cases, 21 females and 13 males were detected in Lalitpur.

Currently, all three districts have more than 500 active COVID-19 patients.

Professor Dr. Gutam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In 11,167 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,081 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 918 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 68.8 per cent.

He also said that there are 15,025 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,988 patients are in institutional isolation and 7,037 are in home isolation. Some 5,480 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases of COVID-19, some 162 patients are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of which 22 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 49,219 including 3,882 cases of recovery and 312 death cases.