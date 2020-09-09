Nepal Confirmed 1,081 New COVID-19Cases, Total Tally At 49,219

Nepal Confirmed 1,081 New COVID-19Cases, Total Tally At 49,219

Sept. 9, 2020, 5:32 p.m.

Professor Dr.Jageshwor Gutam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.More

In 11,167 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,081 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed professor, Dr. Gautam, in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 918 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 68.8 percent.

He also said that there are 15,025 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,988 patients are in institutional isolation and 7,037 are in home isolation. Some 5,480 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases of COVID-19, some 162 patients are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of which 22 are receiving treatment with a ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 49,219 including 3,882 cases of recovery and 312 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

DAOs Order To Ease Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley
Sep 09, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 464 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 09, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Will Likely At Few Places Of Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5
Sep 09, 2020
India Is Considering To Trial The Vaccine Developed By Russia
Sep 08, 2020
Six Districts Declared COVID-19 Free Zone
Sep 08, 2020

More on Health

WHO Says Vaccine Safety Top Priority, As AstraZeneca Pauses Study By REUTERS 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 464 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
AstraZeneca Puts Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold Over Safety Concern By REUTERS 13 hours, 15 minutes ago
'Don't Kill Your Gran' – Britain Sounds Covid Alarm By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago
Six Districts Declared COVID-19 Free Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 396 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

DAOs Order To Ease Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2020
Youth, Politics And The Future of The Nation By Deepak Raj Joshi Sep 09, 2020
Lockdown In Kathmandu Valley Likely To Be Area-Specific By Agencies Sep 09, 2020
Bollywood Actor Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By Agencies Sep 09, 2020
Ronaldo Becomes Second Men's Player To Reach 100 International Goals By Agencies Sep 09, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Will Likely At Few Places Of Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75