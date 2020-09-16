Heavy Rainfall Will Likely At Few Place of Gandaki And Province 5

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, brief rain thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

Monsoon trough is still in India close to south of Nepal. A limited reach of this system and the displaced monsoon trough will not impact the rains over the northern parts for the next 3 days.

There are indications of another low pressure area entering the Bay of Bengal from Myanmar around 18th September. This will be a well carved out system causing a fair amount of rains over many parts. However, its track as of now remains ambiguous and more clarity is expected in the next 24 hours.