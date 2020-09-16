Nepal Law Commission To Draft A Bill On Acid Attack In 15 Days

Nepal Law Commission To Draft A Bill On Acid Attack In 15 Days

Sept. 16, 2020, 8:32 a.m.

The government has initiated a process to introduce a new law on acid attack, punishment against the perpetrators and hearing on such cases at the earliest possible.
A meeting of the Council of Ministers Monday entrusted the Nepal Law Commission to immediately prepare a draft of a new Act related to acid attack incidents.

The Commission is given a 15-day deadline to prepare the draft to address all concerns of acid victims, with provisions of fine, imprisonment and compensation, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said at a press conference organised to make the Cabinet decisions public on Tuesday.

