Rain To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal On September 21

Rain To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal On September 21

Sept. 21, 2020, 9:21 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72
Sep 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 674 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 21, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276
Sep 21, 2020
Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced
Sep 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 767 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Sunday
Sep 20, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Update And Forecast For September 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Generally Cloudy And Rain Will Likely At One Or Two Places Of The Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Depression Coming From The Bay Of Bengal To Lash Nepal Due To Typhoon Noul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Heavy Is Rainfall At One Or Two Places In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki and 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Heavy Rainfall Will Likely At Few Place of Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 674 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Juventus Superstar Ronaldo Will Spend Time Out Of The Team By Agencies Sep 21, 2020
Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Child-led Research To Tackle The Child Well-being Issues By Purna Prabhat Thapa Sep 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75