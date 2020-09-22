Mostly Cloudy With Thunderstorm And Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

Mostly Cloudy With Thunderstorm And Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

Sept. 22, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

There will be mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in many parts of Nepal. Light to heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

Province 5, Karnali and Sudurpaschim are expected to have scattered rains and thundershowers on most days of the week more intense on 23rd and 24th of September.

The entire region is going to witness increased weather activity throughout the week. Fairly widespread rains and thundershowers along with lightning strikes are expected over Nepal. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely over province 1 and 2.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sambhu Shrestha Declared Winner Of Gopal Das Shrestha Press Council Journalism Award
Sep 22, 2020
Nepal Airlines Resumes Regular Domestic Flights
Sep 21, 2020
U.S. Embassy In Nepal Organizes Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP)
Sep 21, 2020
Hundai Motor Launches A Dashain Tihar Festive Offer In Nepal
Sep 21, 2020
BoK And Khalti Signed An Agreement
Sep 21, 2020

More on Weather

Rain To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal On September 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 34 minutes ago
Weather Update And Forecast For September 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Generally Cloudy And Rain Will Likely At One Or Two Places Of The Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Depression Coming From The Bay Of Bengal To Lash Nepal Due To Typhoon Noul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Heavy Is Rainfall At One Or Two Places In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki and 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago

The Latest

Sambhu Shrestha Declared Winner Of Gopal Das Shrestha Press Council Journalism Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2020
Novak Djokovic Wins Italian Open By Agencies Sep 22, 2020
Nepal Airlines Resumes Regular Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
U.S. Embassy In Nepal Organizes Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Hundai Motor Launches A Dashain Tihar Festive Offer In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
BoK And Khalti Signed An Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75