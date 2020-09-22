Mostly Cloudy With Thunderstorm And Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

There will be mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in many parts of Nepal. Light to heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

Province 5, Karnali and Sudurpaschim are expected to have scattered rains and thundershowers on most days of the week more intense on 23rd and 24th of September.

The entire region is going to witness increased weather activity throughout the week. Fairly widespread rains and thundershowers along with lightning strikes are expected over Nepal. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely over province 1 and 2.