Nepal And Israel Sign Agreement On Labour, Agriculture

Nepal And Israel Sign Agreement On Labour, Agriculture

Oct. 1, 2020, 12:42 p.m.

Nepal and Israel have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Agricultural Center of Excellence in Nepal. As per the agreement such centre would be established in each seven state in the country reports RSS.

According to RSS, Nepali ambassador to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya and Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel E. Gabi Ashkenazi signed the pact on Wednesday.

Following the signing ceremony, ambassador Shakya shared that she was effortful to sign the pact soon after she resumed the pact.

Similarly, the agreement regarding employing Nepali caregivers to the nursing areas including hospitals, nursing homes, elderly homes and daycare centers of Israel was also signed. With this, Nepali migrant workers would get equal facility and treatment in Israel as enjoyed by the Israeli citizens reports RSS.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday had decided to sign a labor agreement with Israel and had authorized Nepali Ambassador to Israel Shakya to sign the labor pact.

Agencies

