Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 37 Million, Over 1 Million Fatalities

Oct. 11, 2020, 7:17 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 37 million globally, with over 1 million fatalities and more than 25.7 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil on Saturday passed the bleak marker of 150,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The U.S. has registered over 214,000 deaths and more than 7.7 million cases – both the highest in the world. President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters for a campaign-style comeback event at the White House on Saturday, his first public appearance after contracting COVID-19.

In France, the number of new coronavirus infections jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, the Health Ministry data showed on Saturday. The cumulative infection total now stands at 718,873 and 32,684 people have died of the disease so far.

- In the UK, 15,166 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, a rise on the 13,864 cases reported the day before, government data showed. The coronavirus-related deaths rose by 81 to 42,760, the data showed. The UK so far has a total of 590,844 coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization has said European governments must take stricter measures to reduce infection rates in order to avoid more "punishing" lockdowns, as the continent surpassed 100,000 daily cases for the first time.

Agencies

