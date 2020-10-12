Government May Impose Lockdown If People Continue To Disobey Safety Measures

Oct. 12, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Sunday said the government may impose lockdown at any time in case the general public continue disobeying the government's repeated calls to adopt precautions and safety measures reports The Rising Nepal.

He said that the government had not yet reached any conclusion of imposing lockdown again in the Valley.

"Series of meetings and discussions are held in the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre-Operation (CCMC-OPs), but the government has not reached any conclusion about imposing lockdown in the Valley," Minister Gyawali said.

Speaking at a press conference organised to make the decisions of Cabinet public at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Minister Gyawali

He said that controlling the crisis of the COVID-19 is all in the hands of the public if they are able to assume high alertness, Gyawali, who is also the government spokesperson.

Agencies

