Sunrise Bank Collaborates with Zonta Club Kathmandu

Oct. 14, 2020, 8:19 a.m.

With the COVID-19 lockdown, public school education has almost come to a standstill. Zonta Club Kathmandu with concern about this situation, whereby the children especially the girls in these schools would suffer and the gap between education in the private and public schools would widen, has taken the initiative to help introduce Online Education in the school. This initiative is being started at the oldest and historic school of Nepal, Durbar High School.

Sunrise Bank Limited on its 13th Anniversary has graciously come forward to collaborate and partially finance this initiative of the Zonta Club Kathmandu. With the initial funding of Rs. 300,000/- (Rs. Three hundred thousand only) received from the Bank, the initial phase of providing laptops, digital literacy,and training to the teachers of this school will be implemented. Together with thefemale teachers, male teachers will also be empowered with laptops and education. Zonta Club Kathmandu and Durbar High School highly appreciate this contribution from Sunrise Bank and look forward to a long and meaningful collaboration with the Bank.

Zonta Club Kathmandu was established in 2012 under the umbrella of Zonta International. Zonta envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

