Cabinet Transfers Nine Secretaries

The cabinet has transferred nine secretaries. The meeting held following three ministers in the cabinet has taken a decision to transfer secretaries. Secretary at Ministry of Physical Planning Debhendra Karki was transferred to Energy Water And Energy Commission. Similarly, secretary of the commission Ramesh Prasad Singh has transferred to Ministry of Urban Development.

Yek Narayan Aryal has transferred to Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil aviation from Kathmandu Metropolitan City. The secretary at the minister remained vacant following retirement of Kedar Bahadur Adhikari reports Deshsanchar.

Secretary at Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has transferred to Ministry of Physical Planning. Secretary at Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has transferred to Ministry of Youth and Sport and Yadav Koirala has been posted again at the Ministry.

Ram Prasad Thapaliya has transferred to Public Procurement Office and Kedar Neupane has transferred to Vice President’s Office replacing Khagraj Baral.