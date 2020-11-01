Nepal Confirms 2824 New Case And 3620 Recovery

Nov. 1, 2020, 4:58 p.m.

With 2824 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 173567.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 13023 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 2824 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 37765 are active cases in the country. Of them, 31008 are in home isolation and 6765 are in institutional isolation and 30986 are in home isolation. According to the MoHP, 3620 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 134842 the recovery rate is 77.7 percent.

As many as 23 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 960.

There are 283 are in ICU and 78 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 2386 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

